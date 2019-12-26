BBNaija’s Mercy, Ike Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

The question of what could have led to BBNaija couple Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke unfollowing each other on Instagram is what keeps running through the minds of their fans.

On Wednesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of Ike and Mercy unfollowing each other on Instagram, and that has been confirmed by this news platform.

Even though none of the lovers has come out to give reason for this development, social media users have alleged that their relationship has hit the rocks.

Well, the cause of that may soon be ascertained as it would be clear if the lovers have gone their separate ways or their action is just a strategy to leave people guessing what could be wrong.

This comes barely two weeks after a video alleged to be that of their traditional wedding surfaced on the internet.

The announcement of the alleged low-key ‘traditional wedding’ by Omashola came as a surprise to their fans who could not hide their joy, as they stormed the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

In a video shared, the duo were gorgeously dressed in their traditional attire, as Ike maintained that he is now a married man.