Home » BBNaija: Nigerians React As Gedoni Proposes To Khafi

BBNaija: Nigerians React As Gedoni Proposes To Khafi

By - 11 minutes ago
BBNaija: Nigerians React As Gedoni Proposes To Khafi

Gedoni and Khafi. Image credit: Instagram

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the engagement of two former Big Brother Naija, Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem.

Concise News reports that two lovebirds got engaged on Christmas Day, December 25 during their holiday to South Africa.

Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond the reality show. Recently Teddy A and Bam Bam also got married after meeting on the show.

Disclosing the news on her Instagram handle, the UK police officer shared a photo of them in each other’s arms, holding a paper tag with the inscription “I said yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever” she captioned the photo.

Moments after the big announcement, Nigerian took to social media to congratulate the reality stars for taking a bold step into the future together while others wondered how on earth did they get engaged after few months of leaving the show.

Here are some of the reactions:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 