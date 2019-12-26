BBNaija: Khafi, Gedoni Set For Marriage

The social media community has been buzzing since former BBNaija housemates, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni took a step on their journey to forever.

This is arguably the best of all Christmases for the lovebirds who got engaged on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Khafi and Gedoni are the second pair of lovers who took their love affair beyond big brother house.

Disclosing the news on her Instagram handle, the UK police shared a photo of them in each other’s arms, holding a paper tag with the inscription “I said yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”she captioned the photo.

Just recently, Gedoni had stated that his relationship with Khafi has got to a permanent site.

He made this known during an interview with Broadway Tv during ‘The Future’ awards held on November 24.

When asked about his relationship with Khafi, the fashion designer excitingly said “It’s already in the permanent site”

Recall that their in-house relationship stirred much controversies on social media platforms, with their consequent raunchy moments.