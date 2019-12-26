BBNaija: Dotun Reacts To Khadoni’s Engagement, Apologises To Gedoni

Popular OAP, Dotun has described BBNaija housemate, Gedoni as a “relentless man” over his engagement with UK metropolitan police, Khafi Kareem.

Concise News earlier reported that Khafi and Gedoni took a step on their journey to forever, as they got engaged on Christmas day.

Reacting to the news, Dotun who was a strong critic of Gedoni, apologised to him because he felt the fashion designer was a distraction to Khafi.

“I’ll be honest, I didnt like Gedoni in the house cos I thot he was a distraction to Khafi & I didn’t think he liked her as such coz of a few bleeps on his side abt them both. Gedoni u are relentless & na man you be. I apologize & u made a very good choice. Khafi is a sweet girl” the OAP tweeted.

I’ll be honest, I didnt like Gedoni in the house cos I thot he was a distraction to Khafi & I didn’t think he liked her as such coz of a few bleeps on his side abt them both. Gedoni u are relentless & na man you be. I apologize & u made a very good choice. Khafi is a sweet girl — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) December 26, 2019

Tweeting further, Dotun noted that everyone is entitled to their opinion, but do not have the right to judge others based on their actions.

“We are allowed to have our opinion about people but we also don’t have the right to judge them coz the truth is a game is not a true reflection of who they are some times. Happy for you both.. Gedoni & Khafi.”