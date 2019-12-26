Barcelona: Messi Reveals Free Kick Secrets

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi has revealed that he studied goalkeepers’ moves more and how the wall is arranged, to improve and become one of the deadliest free-kick takers in the world.

Concise News reports that in an interview with LaLiga recently, the player widely regarded as the best of his generation divulged that he therefore put in more practice in training on this aspect of his game.

“Yes, in the last few years I began to look and see if the goalkeeper moves before I hit the ball,” Messi explained.

“[To see] if he takes a step or not, how the wall is placed.

“I study it more now. And I started improving the way I hit the ball during training.”

Furthermore, Messi noted that when he steps on to the pitch, ‘it’s all about learning’.

“I am less focused on scoring goals and more concentrating on the game itself”

However, he admitted it is a great source of pride to have been the league’s top scorer so many times.

The 32-year-old’s career has been glittered with all types of records and accomplishments, but being the Spanish top flight’s record goalscorer(all-time) is one that he holds higher than most.

“Being La Liga’s top goalscorer, with what La Liga in Spain means, is special,” Messi noted.

“Actually, I think it’s one of the most beautiful records that I have.”