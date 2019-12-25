It’s almost the end of 2019 and everyone seems to be setting their goals for coming year, so is indigenous rapper, Omoniyi Raphael better known as Zlatan Ibile who revealed that he must be a father in 2020.

Zlatan made this known in a tweet where he said nothing can stop him from achieving that aim.

He tweeted “2020 nothing can stop me from becoming a father”

Reacting, a follower asked what stopped him from achieving that in 2019.

The follower identified as David Raji asked “what stopped you from becoming one in 2019?”

In his response, the “Zanku” crooner jokingly said “no money for pampers”

2020 nothing can stop me from becoming a father — #ZLATAN19 (@Zlatan_Ibile) December 24, 2019

Zlatan Ibile’s Journey Into Stardom

Zlatan recently recounted his journey to stardom in a series of tweets on Monday, October 28.

The “Zanku” crooner explained how he did some menial jobs in his early years.

According to one of his tweets, he had worn only a pair of black jean back then in school.

“One of my friend just remind me of when we get only one black jean trouser for skul then !! All we need to do to make it look fresh na just hot water and 20 naira dye” the rapper tweeted.

In 2014, Zlatan who is popularly known for his catchphrase, “Kapachumarumarichipaco” won the Airtel One Mic talent show held in Abeokuta, Ogun state