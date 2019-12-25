Home » Woman President: Ooni Of Ife Backs Intention In Nigeria

Ooni of Ife says women have potential to be president of Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, discussing issues relating to woman development with Mrs Olufunsho Amosun and Princes Ronke Ademiluyi/NAN

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that women can rise  to be president of Nigeria because they have the strength and potential of good leadership.

Concise News reports that the Ooni spoke at the opening session of the second edition of “Queen Moremi, the Musical, Reloaded” late  on Tuesday at the  Lagos Continental Hotels in Lagos.

According to him, ‘we should try to uplift the position of women because they have a lot to offer the society’.

He noted that there were lots of God-given talents in  women, which were demonstrated through the heroic deeds  of Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) many years ago.

“We’ll keep telling the story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro to bring out the strength, talents and powers of women and what they can offer to our society to make a difference.

“Our prayer is that someday, we will have a female president, probably, they may even do better.

“We had  only struggled to have a female speaker but she could not scale through to the end so we need to support them to excel in future,” he stated.

The Ojaja II also called on both government and private organisations to continue to support the cause of the girl-child to give them a sense of pride in the society.

“We’ll keep telling the story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro to focus on how the society can  uplift the girl-child to have a sense of pride and occupy a place in the progress of the country in future,” he said.

The  monarch also  commended the wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun, who he commissioned as the “Queen Moremi of our time” for  her support in promoting  the female cause.

Also, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, the  cultural ambassador to QMA, divulged that the cultural show would take place from December 24 to January 2,2020.

Over 900 spectators graced the first day of the show.

They include Mrs Olufunsho Amosun, Princess Toyin Kolade, Mrs Nike Adedutan,and  Mr Tonye Cole; the  Chairman, Andron Homes.

Others were: the Olugbon of Orile Igbon,  Oba Francis Alao and his wife, Mrs Bola Shagaya and Princess Kemi Adewumi .

Queen Moremi Ajasoro exhibited great courage and selflessness in the sacrifice she made to liberate the people of Ile-Ife during her lifetime .

