It appears that the Nigerian entertainment will witness many wedding ceremonies in 2020, as some have been announcing theirs on their social media handles and this time, it is starboy, Wizkid.

Wizkid stirred much reactions after he took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would be getting married in 2020, as people wondered who the father of three would be getting married to.

He tweeted “Now just have to get my wives to be friends” in another tweet, he said “Next year! I’m getting married!”

The singer however, did not disclose the lucky woman, but could it be afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage?

Well, let’s keep our fingers crossed until when the moment finally comes.

Recall that few days ago, Tiwa Savage, addressed her level of relationship with the singer, saying it is nobody’s business.

The superstars have been alleged to be lovers as they are mostly seen together in public places and engaging in activities which portray them to be in a relationship.

But during her “Everything Savage concert on Monday, December 23, Tiwa openly addressed and seemingly confirmed the relationship with Wizkid, saying she might be older but she is sweet.

Describing the “Joro” crooner as a special one, the mother of one said: “It’s not a community relationship, it is a one-on-one relationship, I may be older, but the older the berry….”