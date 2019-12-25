Why MFM Does Not Celebrate Christmas – D. K. Olukoya

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), says the church does not celebrate Christmas because it is unbiblical.
Concise News reports that Olukoya made this known during the Wednesday Manner Water Service which coincided with the 2019 Christmas celebration at the Church’s Headquarters in Lagos.
He said that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25.
“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas.
“The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ.
“This cold period could be around April or May,’’ Olukoya said.
According to the general overseer, December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.
Olukoya said that the birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.
He warned the modern Christians to stop promoting such unbiblical celebration.
According to him, the MFM church has decided to henceforth engage members in various spiritual activities during such periods and other public holidays to discourage them from partaking in such unscriptural celebration.
Governor’s wife greets Christians, charges them to imbibe the spirit of love
In related news, as Nigerian Christians join their counterparts all over the world to mark the Christmas celebration, Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello has charged Christian faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, humility, peace and selflessness which is the symbol of Christmas.
She said on Wednesday in her Christmas message in Lokoja that strict adherence to the virtues of Jesus Christ, which includes love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence are fundamental ingredients for the development of any state and nation.
According to her, celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace reminds Christians and non-Christians alike to reflect more deeply on the virtues and ideals which the Messiah espoused during his earthly mission.
‘’Therefore, we must use this auspicious period to promote love, unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence which were displayed by Jesus Christ during his earthly sojourn.”
While wishing Christians a happy Christmas celebration, she urged them to use the period of the celebration to pray for the unity and development of the state and the Governor (Yahaya Bello).
