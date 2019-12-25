The belief that everyone was not created and created the same way has been portrayed by Nigerian singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo who took to Twitter to reveal that he is anti-social.

According to Brymo, he didn’t just grow up being anti-social, but he spent his childhood days with his parents alone.

The singer, who said he is the only child said he wants to see only things that others do not see.

The “Ara” crooner tweeted “I can be quite the antisocial; I was still at the hospital on my naming day, and my parents had to pick themselves over their families, and so I spent most of my childhood with only both of them, I’m an only child.. and a lefty.. I want only the things others don’t see.”

I can be quite the antisocial; I was still at the hospital on my naming day, and my parents had to pick themselves over their families, and so I spent most of my childhood with only both of them, I’m an only child.. and a lefty.. I want only the things others don’t see. — Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) December 25, 2019

In another news, the singer who has remained in a space of his own over the years, in 2018, stirred reactions on the social media platform, when he said he was the greatest artiste of his time.

According to the singer, other entertainers need to put in more efforts in writing and performing music.

Brymo said “In 2010 they said I had no personality, in 2012 they said I didn’t have enough swag.

“2013 they said I was too angry, 2015 they said I was too vulgar. 2018 I was too deep..

“But I am the greatest alive,your faves still have to write better, sing better and perform better than me.”

Brymo is known for his highly-impressive deliveries in singing and performing on stage,