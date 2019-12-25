What UK Said About Release Of Dasuki, Sowore From DSS Custody

The United Kingdom has applauded the Nigerian government for the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) and the leader of the Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore.

While the Nigerian government is prosecuting Dasuki for alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release of funds to the tune of N33.3 billion, Sowore is being prosecuted for alleged treason among other “offences.”

Dasuki had been in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) for four years despite meeting bail conditions on several occasions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, UK High deputy Commissioner in Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the two from detention.

The UK also appreciated the Nigerian government for ensuring the rule of law was upheld and the fundamental for democracy to thrive.

The UK in Nigeria Twitter handle wrote: “Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released. Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones. @UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive.”