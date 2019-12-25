What Former APC Chieftain Said About Dasuki, Sowore’s Release

Timi Frank has hailed US senators and the American government for the release of activist Omoyele Sowore and Ibrahim Dasuki.

Concise News reported that Sowore who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in August 2019, was released alongside Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser (NSA) on Tuesday.

While reacting to their release following an order by the Federal Government, Timi Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hailed the US for piling pressure on Nigeria to free the detained persons.

He declared that “truly the American government is the police of the world” as he also thanked Nigerians for their standing by the truth.

“General Buhari’s government has succeeded in oppressing its citizens, no more freedom of speech and the right to assemble,” Timi said in a statement.

“Just a few days ago, General Buhari/APC thugs beat to Deji Adeyanju to stupor for protesting against the continued detention of Sowore, yet the ruling party had the nerve to accuse the opposition party of masterminding the attack, indeed this government is not only clueless but shameless.

“I appeal to the USA, EU and all democratic countries where rule of law applies to issue visa ban on the government officials of this clueless government whose stock in trade is to disobey court orders that don’t favour them, oppress Nigerians by depriving them of their fundamental human right to associate and express themselves freely, this government is very powerful when it comes to oppressing innocent Nigerians but very weak when it comes to fighting corruption and insurgency.

“No government has disgraced and embarrassed Nigeria before the international community like Buhari government, it took the USA senators to speak out before Sowore was released while our Nigerian senators are busy rubber-stamping all Buhari’s request to the senate.

“I call on the USA government despite the blackmail to do more to ensure that other political detainees and journalists are freed.

“Sowore like Dasuki were granted bail by courts of competent jurisdiction but the tyrant General Buhari and the cabal decided to flaunt the order. Dasuki spent 4 years in DSS detention despite several bail granted by the courts while Sowore was rearrested a day after he was granted bail without charges.

“It is a shame that this government cannot put its house in order, they speak from both sides of the mouth as they are clueless.

“Just last week, the AGF Malami said he cannot order the DSS to release Sowore without recourse to the court, yet a week later, he ordered the same DSS to release Sowore.

“What has changed in a week to make the AGF order the DSS to release Sowore? It is the pressure from the international community, especially the American senators and the USA government that compelled this clueless government to release Sowore.

“A few days ago, Femi Adesina, the spokesperson of General Buhari said nobody appointed the USA the police of the world, yet a few days later, they have not only released Sowore but they also released Dasuki and the AGF suddenly remember that he can appeal their bail. The fear of the police of the world made you release Sowore.”