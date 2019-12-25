Teebillz’s Response After Follower Claims His Daughter Looks Like Tiwa Savage

Talent manager Teebillz has blasted a troll on Instagram who claimed his daughter looks like singer and his estranged wife Tiwa Savage.

Concise News reports that Teebillz shared an amazing photo of himself and his beautiful daughter after which the troll commented on it and claimed she looks like Tiwa.

The troll said: “I swear, she looks like Tiwa.” But responding, the talent manager blasted him, saying: “you are brainless.”

Meanwhile, he recently revealed that they were still legally married.

Teebillz made the revelation in a comment section after a blog shared a photo where Wizkid grabbed Tiwa’s backside.

The blog had shared a photo from One Africa Music Fest in Dubai with the caption: “Tiwa Knocks Wizkid’s head for pressing her yansh while they were performing on stage in Dubai.”

Reacting, a follower identified as @Nosatopnotch called out Teebillz, saying “someone is molesting your babymama.”

In his reaction, the music manager said: “wife is different from babymama, if you have brain.”

Last year, Tiwa was allegedly served divorce papers by Teebillz.

The Cable reported that Teebillz filed for divorce after efforts to resolve the problems in their marriage failed.

According to reports, Teebillz, who had pulled a suicidal stunt in 2016, blaming the singer’s complete focus on her career, relocated to the United States for a fresh start.