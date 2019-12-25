Sowore: What Deji Adeyanju Did After Attack By Pro-Buhari Group

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has asked the Nigerian police to investigate the attack on him by a pro-President Muhammadu Buhari group.

Concise News reports that Adeyanju and his coalition members were on Monday assaulted in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission.

They were there to protest the detention of the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.

But things, from the perspective of the coalition group, did not go as planned as Adeyanju was assaulted by members of the pro-Buhari group.

The activist, in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, dated December 23, 2019, accused one Kabiru Dallah as the leader of the suspected miscreants who attacked him.

“The planned intent and the conspiracy of the invading group was obvious when they made for me and chased me to a point where I was manhandled, assaulted and seriously brutalized and my clothes were torn, while my valuables: iPhone 11 and some cash on me, were stolen,” the petition read.

“I was subsequently rescued by some young activists and ferried in a taxi, while the policemen on the ground in their numbers and around the venue, watched helplessly and did nothing.”

“The miscreants were led by a young man who later introduced himself to the media as Kabiru Ibrahim Dallah of Centre for Leadership Initiative and another fellow who I am yet to ascertain his name.”