Sowore Speaks After Release From DSS Custody (Video)

The convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has thanked Nigerians for standing by him during his detention at the State Security Service (DSS).

Concise News had reported that the Federal Government ordered the DSS to release the activist, as well as former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

After regaining his freedom, Sowore was escorted out of the Headquarters of the Service by Abubakar Marshal, a lawyer from the chambers of Femi Falana (SAN).

Addressing some supporters in Abuja, Sowore believes Nigerians prevailed on the government to release him, adding that nobody can take them for granted.

He also called on the people not to relent in their resolve to ensure a better Nigeria for their children and more generations to come.

“The only thing is to thank Nigerians, they made this happen they should not relent,” said the activists while exchanging pleasantries from a group of youths in the Federal Capital Territory.

He added, “Nobody can take the people who are deserving for granted. Merry Christmas to Nigerians.”

"The Main Thing Is To Thank Nigerians They Made This Happen "- @YeleSowore pic.twitter.com/T2FLwLHMS1 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, this news medium reports that the Presidency in Nigeria has said that it is wrong for some international news organisations to describe the release of Sowore, as that of a journalist.

Buhari’s media aide Malam Garba Shehu said in statement Tuesday evening that Sowore was detained and later released not due to his work as a journalist but because he called for a revolution to “overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria.”

Shehu said, “The Presidency wishes to clarify the release on bail of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, Omoyele Sowore

“Some international news outlets have mistakenly been describing his release as that of a journalist.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Buhari administration has never, since coming into office in 2015, detained a journalist, seized copies of newspapers or shut down a medium of information.

“Sowore called for a revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Nigeria. He did so on television, and from a privileged position as the owner of a widely read digital newspaper run from the United States of America.

“He founded an organisation, Revolution Now, to launch, in their own words, “Days of Rage”, with the publicised purpose of fomenting mass civil unrest and the elected administration’s overthrow.

“No government will allow anybody to openly call for destabilization in the country and do nothing.

“The government believes strictly in observing the rule of law but must safeguard public security and will not allow trouble makers to incite the public and cause a breakdown of law and order.’’