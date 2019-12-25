Sowore: Deji Adeyanju Flown Abroad For Medical Treatment

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been flown overseas for medical treatment after he was allegedly brutalised by protesters loyal to the federal government.

Adeyanju has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he would be receiving comprehensive medical treatment.

Concise News understands that Adeyanju was on Monday assaulted in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission,

It was learned that the activist was in a critical condition at the hospital following the deadly attack that left deep cuts all over his body and left him struggling to breathe.

During the attack, some operatives of the Department of State Services and policemen at the scene failed to rescue the activist, allowing the protesters chanting ‘Sai Baba’ to violently ‘feast’ on him.

Several other activists, who participated in the peaceful demonstration, were also attacked by the protesters.