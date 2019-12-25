Solid Star Narrates Ordeal After Escaping Death Due To Drug Abuse

Some lessons are best learnt in the hard ways and it appears that Nigerian singer, Solid Star, has had his fair share of the hazards that come with overdose usage of drugs.

Solid star, on Tuesday, took to his Insta story to narrate his ordeal which made him understand that there is just a thin line between life and death.

According to the singer, he consumed excess drugs which made him bleed and as a result of that, he realised how fragile he was as a man.

He wrote; “There is a thin line between life and death. The incident that happened few days ago showed how fragile i am with by the overdose usage of drugs that led to me bleeding in a couple thought process. Sincere apologies to whomever i might have hurt but hey “love is the sweetest and slowest form of suicide.”

Prior to when he shared his experience on Insta story, he had in a post warned against the dangers of drug abuse, saying they are cool until the destroy one’s life.

He wrote: “Drugs are kind of cool I mean, they are cool before they wreck your skin, your life and your family. That’s when they get uncool. It’s actually a very narrow window of cool.”