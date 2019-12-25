Sambo Dasuki: What Ex-NSA Said About Buhari, Trial After Release By DSS

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has quashed speculation of feud with President Muhammadu Buhari whose government ordered his incarceration for four years despite meeting bail conditions, saying he is “more than that”.

Concise News reports that Dasuki spoke on Wednesday during a radio interview with the Voice of America (VoA), Hausa Service.

“I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone,” Dasuki said when asked if there was a feud between him and the Nigerian president.

As well, like activist Omoyele Sowore, he thanked Nigerians who prayed for his freedom while in detention.

“There are no words enough to show appreciation to all the prayers offered (by Nigerians).

“All we can do is to thank them and pray to God to reward them abundantly,” he stated.

Dasuki was arrested in December 2015 and is being prosecuted for alleged corruption while in office and possession of arms. He has denied any wrongdoing and has secured bails from various courts that the government refused to obey.

This online news medium had reported how he was released on the directive of Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army colonel, was Nigeria’s national security adviser during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. He was arrested a few months after leaving office.

He was released on the same day as Sowore, who is being prosecuted for calling for a revolution against sub-par governance in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode Reveals Four People Who Disturbed Buhari For Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has claimed that four people within President Buhari’s government piled pressure on him to ensure the release of Sowore and Dasuki.

Sowore and Dasuki were both released from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody on Tuesday, December 24.

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter page, Fani-Kayode listed the four persons as Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

“I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki and Sowore released and eventually managed to convince Buhari.

“They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebral wing of the Buhari Govt. And I commend them,” he tweeted.