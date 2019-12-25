Reason Nigeria Was Placed On US Watch List Revealed

Ms Mary Leonard, the new United States Ambassador to Nigeria, has said that her country included Africa’s most populous nation in its watch list because of the humanitarian situation in the country.

Concise News reports that Leonard made this known in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, when she visited President Muhammadu Buhari to submit her letter of credence.

“The United States Ambassador said Nigeria was listed on a watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country, accepting that some people could ‘flare the flames and crystalise issues’ that could affect peaceful coexistence,” a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, read.

“There are people who make things less attractive than they seem. The report (on Nigeria) will deepen conversation of the situation in the country, especially with religious leaders and mediators.”

She also said that she was happy to be in Nigeria and would spend time promoting efforts at addressing the humanitarian challenges facing the country.

“I feel it is a privilege and great honour to be here; coming to see the giant of Africa. I have worked for 30 decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance,” she said.

But Buhari told the ambassador that some sources of information might be “misleading” and “self-serving” adding that his conscience was clear as regards the oath he took to defend Nigeria.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalised. I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office,” he said.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had last week Friday said in a statement that the list also include China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo noted.

“We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience.

“We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.”