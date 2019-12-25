The National chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has rejected some gifts sent to him by the Edo State Government, in celebration of Christmas.

This was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communications, Crusoe Osage, on Wednesday.

According to Osagie, the gifts, which are annual rituals by the Edo state government serve as an expression of love to former governors.

The messengers who went to dispatch the gifts which were told that the former governor would reject them.

“The messengers said they met the mother of the former governor who rejected the items, stating that her son would not accept the gifts.

“The gift items meant for Comrade Oshiomhole include four cows and ten bags of rice,” the statement said.

According to Osagie, distribution of gifts is done annually to strengthen the ties between the government and the people.

He said the gifts were distributed to other government functionaries, political appointees, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, among other prominent people in the society.

Recall that Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at rifts.

Just recently, the chairman accused Obaseki of using thugs to unleash violence on party members in the state.

Oshiomhole said he never taught the governor and his deputy how to lose an election or how to unleash violence on the people.

The APC chairman, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Egbuebulem, said Obaseki refused all avenues for an amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the party in Edo.