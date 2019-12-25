Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Dec. 25th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, December 25th, 2019.

The Department of State Services (DSS) Tuesday evening released former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, the leader of the Revolution Now protest. The former NSA’s release was confirmed by his lead counsel Ahmed Raji (SAN) at about 8::11 pm The two were released after the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, ordered it.

As news filtered in on Tuesday that the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore be freed by the Department of State Services (DSS), citizens on social media have been reacting to this. Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave the directive in Abuja.

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have attacked the home of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan at Otuoke in Ogbia area of Bayelsa State. According to reports, one of the security operatives guarding the residence was killed during the attack after the gunmen attacked the security post located just 100 metres to the house.

President Muhammadu Buhari has called former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathise with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke country residence in Bayelsa state. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement, Tuesday. In the telephone conversation, Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for ordering the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) and the leader of the Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore. The CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle said this in a statement, describing the order as a Christmas gift to Nigerians and “ a New Dawn for our democracy”.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the United Nations (UN) over violent attacks on protesters demanding Omoyele Sowore’s release in Abuja on Monday. In a petition addressed to the UN Special Rapporteur, Clement Voule, dated 24 December 2019 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the group urged the international body to “publicly express concerns about the growing human rights violations and abuses in Nigeria and call on the authorities to end violent attacks on peaceful protesters.

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Christians in Nigeria on Christmas celebration which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. In a message he personally signed and made available to Concise News, Buhari congratulated “Our Christian brothers and sisters in particular, and all Nigerians in general, on the joyous occasion of Christmas of the year 2019.” The President enjoined all Nigerians to imbibe and demonstrate the essence of the season of love; goodwill among all the ethnic groups in the country.

The Christ Embassy Church branch in the United Kingdom and its board of trustees have been indicted by the county’s Charity Commission for fraud. The UK Commission in a report published on its website in November said its inquiry concluded that there was serious misconduct and mismanagement in the church’s administration, inadequate recording of its decision-making processes and failure to comply with its grant-making policy.

Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola at the National Assembly, has confirmed his release from police custody. The owner of popular Lagos night club Quilox was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s technical committee will decide the fate of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, according to the organization’s General Secretary. It was learned that Rohr, who started coaching the Super Eagles in 2016, will need a contract renewal as his present agreement ends in June 2020.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.