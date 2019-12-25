Nigerian Army Begins Investigation Into Attack On Jonathan’s Home

The Nigerian Army has started an investigation into the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.
Concise News understands that the attack took place on Tuesday with a soldier dead and some persons allegedly injured, also.
According to the spokesman for Operation Delta Safe Major Jonah Unuakhalu in a statement, some gunmen attacked a military gunboat deployed near Jonathan’s house in the afternoon while the soldiers were on duty.
Unuakhalu said the troops, however, repelled the attack as some of the assailants escaped with gunshot wounds.
“However, during the attack, one soldier paid the supreme price and another wounded in action,” the statement said.
He added that the wounded soldier has been evacuated to the hospital and responding to treatment.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.