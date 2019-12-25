Next Level: Nigerians Appreciate Buhari’s Leadership Style – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Waziri Bulama, has said that Nigerians appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style and social intervention programmes.

Concise News reports that Bulama, who served as deputy presidential campaign manager in the 2019 poll, said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the outcome of the 2019 poll won by Buhari speaks volume of the fact that Nigerians appreciate the performance of the APC-led administration since 2015.

“Nigerians appreciate his leadership style and the programme. That is why he was reelected with an overwhelming majority with more votes than 2015 and more spread than 2015.

“There was a problem of insecurity that overwhelmed Nigeria in 2014 and 2015 in which part of Nigeria had been taken over by bandits and Boko Haram.

“The economy was at a stand still, close to 30 states were not paying salaries, even the federal civil service were struggling to pay salaries, pensioners were finding it difficult to get their rights.

“But coming forward, we have been able to get our place, we have been able to secure Nigeria, we have been able to recover greater part of the territories controlled by bandits,” he observed.

Buhari to Boko Haram, others: Retrace your steps or meet your end

Meanwhile, Buhari on Tuesday called on insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity in line with the spirit of Christmas.

The President made the call in a message to felicitate with Christians in particular, and all Nigerians in general, on the occasion of 2019 Christmas.

“If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them,” he also said.

The president, who urged Nigerians to shun all actions which negated the spirit of the season, said people must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences.

He said, “As Christendom commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, I enjoin all Nigerians to imbibe and demonstrate the essence of the season of love; goodwill among all the ethnic groups in the country; giving and sharing; strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and good neighbourliness; and focusing on all that bind us together as one united country. “However, celebrating the spirit and virtues of Christmas need not be a one-day affair, but rather, ought to continue into the New Year.”