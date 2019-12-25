Following requests that controversial singer, Naira Marley declares “Marlians Day”, he has said that 30th May would be set aside for the celebration.

Concise News reports that “Marlian” is used to categorise the fans of the “Soapy” crooner.

Among those who requested for the date was DJ cuppy, who tweeted “We need a National Marlians day”.

Following this request, Marley declared May 30 as national Marlians day.

This platform understands that the date, happens to be the day he was released from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody.

Recall that the singer is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.