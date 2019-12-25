N-Power Extends Season’s Greetings To Beneficiaries

The official Twitter account of N-Power, the job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Nigerian Government, has felicitated with Christians in the country on Christmas celebration which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, Concise News reports.

The scheme on Wednesday used the opportunity of the season to express gratitude to diligent N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech beneficiaries.

Merry Christmas to our N-Power beneficiaries. Thank you for all you do in our classrooms, our healthcare centres, as agric extension advisors, as build beneficiaries, creative beneficiaries and tech beneficiaries.

What you do matters.

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/vWDWa0iBmy — N-Power (@npower_ng) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, some volunteers of the scheme seized the moment to demand for payment of their December stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

Check out some comments below:

Please pay us our December stipend, we are Hungary — Engr. Hassan O. (@OnotuHassan) December 25, 2019

merry Xmas, please try and pay stipend, so that I can travel to my village — dave (@talk2dave247) December 25, 2019

Oga. Leave greetings Abeg, when will you pple pay dec stipend — ♥Aya Ejire♥ (@zahynnab) December 25, 2019

Please pay 💰 us oooo — Heebrolad (@Heebrolad1) December 25, 2019

Thanks.

We are still expecting December stepend. — Wale Anisulowo (@waleanisu) December 25, 2019

Its not really merry here jare, it is December gbam gbam that would make the merry to merilalized very well. Sorry for the stipend-grammar😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀🎅🎅😀😀😀😀😂 — Samak (@Oyebade44) December 25, 2019

It will be more Merry if you will pay our stipends. — Abdulrahman (@aliyuabdul11) December 25, 2019

December salary nkor — Keneke Emmanuel (@EmmanuelKeneke) December 25, 2019