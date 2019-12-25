Home » N-Power Extends Season’s Greetings To Beneficiaries

Some N-Power beneficiaries (Photo: N-Power/Twitter)

The official Twitter account of N-Power, the job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Nigerian Government, has felicitated with Christians in the country on Christmas celebration which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, Concise News reports.

The scheme on Wednesday used the opportunity of the season to express gratitude to diligent N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health, N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech beneficiaries.

The tweet reads: “Merry Christmas to our N-Power beneficiaries.

Thank you for all you do in our classrooms, our healthcare centres, as agric extension advisors, as build beneficiaries, creative beneficiaries and tech beneficiaries.
What you do matters.
Thank you!”

Meanwhile, some volunteers of the scheme seized the moment to demand for payment of their December stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

Check out some comments below:

