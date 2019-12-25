Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Wednesday, December 25th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Wednesday December 25th, 2019.

Soldiers Arrest Four IPOB Members For Selling Biafra Newspaper

Officers of the Nigerian Army have arrested four persons suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Aba Market for selling a banned Biafran newspaper.

The men were picked up under the Nigerian Army “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’, now ongoing in the South eastern states and Cross River.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, said on Tuesday in Enugu, the four vendors were arrested by troops of sector 2 in Abia on November 19.

He gave the names of the vendors as Sunday Elom, Martins Ogwuchukwu, Chineme Obiechifula and Innocent Mike.

Yusuf, however, did not reveal the name of the newspaper.

IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Hails US Senators For Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has commended some US Senators he said played crucial roles in seeing that Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki were released by the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

Sowore and Dasuki were both released from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody on Tuesday, December 24.

Kanu singled out Senator Chris Coon, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Bob Mendez for praises over the release of the RevolutionNow convener and the former National Security Adviser (NSA).

The IPOB leader said that the intervention by the Senators shows that USA can save lives in Africa if they choose to.

He wrote on his Twitter handle: “Thanks, @ChrisCoons @SenatorMenendez @SenSchumer @SenatorBooker

Dictator @MBuhari's govt. has ordered the release of Sowore & Dasuki. Your letter to the Attorney Gen. of #Nigeria was only needed. It shows that good people in the USA can save lives in Africa if they choose to."

