Latest Benue State News Online Today December 25th 2019

Residents of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have been assured by the Defence Headquarters of adequate security with its ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The DHQ-backed Joint operations is code named “Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)”.

Nwachukwu said the non-kinetic approach of OPWS had been a potent and effective antidote to the conflicts in the Joint Operations Area.

He allayed public anxiety on the draw down of the operation, adding that it was imperative for OPWS to wind down having achieved its operational mandate. Read more here.

Benue: Ortom Takes Action On New Minimum Wage

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom inaugurated a Negotiating Committee on National Minimum Wage in the state.

He charged members of the committee to discharge their duty in the overall interest of the state.

Ortom gave the advice, on Tuesday, at the inauguration of the committee in Makurdi, urging the committee to avoid being embroiled in a war with one another as it had a duty of negotiating what would eventually become the salary structure for the civil service and its parastatals.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, described the committee as a think-tank and platform for analysis that would work and ensure a compromise in the interest of Benue people.

He said the job of the committee would ensure effective and efficient civil service, promote a cordial relationship between labour and government. Read more here.