Kogi: Pres. Buhari Condoles With Yahaya Bello Over Relation’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on the demise of his sister, Hajia Rabi Bello, after a protracted illness, Concise News reports.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday

“The President deeply understands the bond and affection of a united family and the pain that follows when one loses a dearly beloved elder sister,’’ the statement said.

President Buhari prayed almighty God to comfort the family of Bello, relatives and friends who mourned the passage of Hajia Rabi, particularly the governor, “who has very fond memories of an amazing sister who brought him up from childhood.

‘‘May Allah forgive her shortcomings and reward her good deeds with paradise,’’ the President said.