IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Hails US Senators For Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has commended some US Senators he said played crucial roles in seeing that Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki were released by the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government.

Sowore and Dasuki were both released from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody on Tuesday, December 24.

Kanu singled out Senator Chris Coon, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Bob Mendez for praises over the release of the RevolutionNow convener and the former National Security Adviser (NSA).

The IPOB leader said that the intervention by the Senators shows that USA can save lives in Africa if they choose to.

He wrote on his Twitter handle: “Thanks, @ChrisCoons @SenatorMenendez @SenSchumer @SenatorBooker

Dictator @MBuhari’s govt. has ordered the release of Sowore & Dasuki. Your letter to the Attorney Gen. of #Nigeria was only needed. It shows that good people in the USA can save lives in Africa if they choose to.”

Sowore, who was released temporarily after 124 days, was rearrested at a Federal High Court in Abuja less than 24 hours after.

Dasuki on his part has been in detention for over four years following allegations of corrupt practices while he served under former President Goodluck Jonathan as NSA. He was severally granted bail by the courts which were ignored by the Buhari government.