Ikpeazu Signs Abia 2020 Appropriation Bill

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law following the passage of the N137, 419, 617, 116 (One Hundred and Thirty-Seven Billion, Four Hundred and Nineteen Million, Six Hundred and Seventeen Thousand, One Hundred and Sixteen Naira) Budget earlier by the state’s lawmakers.

Signing the Abia State 2020 Appropriation Bill christened “Budget Of Economic Repositioning” into Law at Government House, Umuahia, on Tuesday, Governor Ikpeazu lauded the leadership of the State House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the Bill.

Ikpeazu noted that since his assumption of office in 2015 this is the first time he is signing an Appropriation Bill before the commencement of the financial year and assured that his administration would do all within its powers to implement the budget.

He said that the budget aims at supporting the rapid development of the State as well as impacting on the lives of Abia people, especially those living in rural areas and promised to ensure timely execution of projects captured in the budget.

He expressed hope that there will be further improvements in the performance of the budget and advised various ministries and implementation units to adhere strictly to the budget provisions.