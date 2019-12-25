How Nigerian Celebrities Marked 2019 Christmas (Photos)

Nigerian celebrities were not left out as Christians the world over marked the 2019 Christmas on Wednesday, Concise News reports.
This news medium understands that Nigerian celebrities cutting took to social media platforms to share photos of themselves as well as family members.
Below are some of the ways Nigerian celebrities marked the 2019 Christmas festivity:
HOW I SPENT MY XMAS🎄 pic.twitter.com/dWwZWEh0aH
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) December 25, 2019
I pray Santa brings you a bag full of happiness and peace this festive season and beyond.
Merry Christmas my darlings 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GY5m5rk71p
— Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas ☺️ pic.twitter.com/crRiTF6j1a
— Simi (@SympLySimi) December 25, 2019
