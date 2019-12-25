Home » How Nigerian Celebrities Marked 2019 Christmas (Photos)

How Nigerian Celebrities Marked 2019 Christmas (Photos)

By - 21 minutes ago
Simi and hubby Adekunle Gold during the 2019 Christmas festivity. Photo: Twitter@SymplySimi

Nigerian celebrities were not left out as Christians the world over marked the 2019 Christmas on Wednesday, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Nigerian celebrities cutting took to social media platforms to share photos of themselves as well as family members.

Below are some of the ways Nigerian celebrities marked the 2019 Christmas festivity:

Merry Christmas from my PEOPLE #ThePellers

Merry Christmas!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

