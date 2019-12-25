How Messi, Mbappe, Others Celebrated Christmas With Family In Style

Christmas is here! Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and footballers are not left out of the celebratory mood as they took to their social media to celebrate the festive season.
Several footballers such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos to ex-footballers like Garry Neville and Freddie Ljungberg were seen enjoying the holiday season with friends, family, and their fans.
Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo put up an Instagram post of the Barcelona star celebrating Christmas with his family, with Messi dressed in a red and white stripe while his kids were dressed in Christmas clours.
While Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe turned Santa at the club’s Christmas party where he shared gifts to his teammate’s children.
Also, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was also seen to be in the festive mood by showing off his Christmas tree with presents wrapped up, and of course, displaying Champions League trophies in the background!
Below are some of the most prominent members of the footballing world celebrating Christmas:
¡Felices fiestas!
Os deseo lo mejor en estas fechas y espero que paséis unos días estupendos con los vuestros.
Happy holidays! I wish you all the best and hope you spend some great days with your loved ones.
🎄🍾👨👩👦👦👶🍾🎄 pic.twitter.com/Eo4Pb7Uxz7
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 23, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone from me and Saint.
Hope you all have a great day tomorrow and see you Boxing Day 🎅🎄 x MR pic.twitter.com/9lOmB5OzPs
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 24, 2019
Driving home for Xmas… Happy holidays everyone 🙏🏾❤🎄 pic.twitter.com/Xg2UyrAzzl
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 24, 2019
🅕🅔🅛🅘🅩 🅝🅐🅥🅘🅓🅐🅓 ➋⓿➊➒#LT11 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rpQBhP5b9F
— Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) December 24, 2019
There's nothing like spending Christmas with the most special and important persons in my life.
No hay nada como vivir la Navidad con las personas más especiales e importantes de mi vida. pic.twitter.com/P6eVWNfhXC
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) December 24, 2019
Joyeux Noël à tous 🎄🌟✨ #feliznavidad #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/0j4h9WAx5H
— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) December 24, 2019
In Sweden we celebrate today. To all those who celebrate today or tomorrow, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sEr6vpf3xi
— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) December 24, 2019
Feliz Navidad para todos. Ellos mis mejores regalos. 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/j3g8qS3p0L
— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) December 24, 2019
Felices Fiestas! ✨ Celebrating the holidays with friends & family. Be kind to others and grateful for the people around you. Best wishes to everyone and enjoy the holidays. 💫🍾 pic.twitter.com/4mhMqkgq9x
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 24, 2019
Schöne und besinnliche Weihnachten euch allen – genießt die Zeit mit Familie & Freunden 🎄
Merry Christmas to all of you – enjoy the time with family and friends! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ljyLqU4fos
— Philipp Lahm (@philipplahm) December 24, 2019
be happy!
Merry Xmas!
🎄🎉🎅🏽 pic.twitter.com/FHN0muOJnm
— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 24, 2019
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎄🎅🏼⭐ pic.twitter.com/oL5epNMNN1
— Leonardo Bonucci (@bonucci_leo19) December 24, 2019
My kids don’t know how good they’ve got it pic.twitter.com/kZxEBdQghh
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas to everyone ❤️ @marianadalot pic.twitter.com/BwouVl021v
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) December 24, 2019
Holding the key to the city 🗝 Loving our first Christmas in Rome with the family. From mine to yours wishing you the best holiday period 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kYOvRj7DxT
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvqFgBfI6A
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 24, 2019
— Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) December 24, 2019
