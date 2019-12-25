Home » How Messi, Mbappe, Others Celebrated Christmas With Family In Style

By - 46 minutes ago
Christmas is here! Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and footballers are not left out of the celebratory mood as they took to their social media to celebrate the festive season.

Several footballers such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos to ex-footballers like Garry Neville and Freddie Ljungberg were seen enjoying the holiday season with friends, family, and their fans.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo put up an Instagram post of the ​Barcelona star celebrating Christmas with his family, with Messi dressed in a red and white stripe while his kids were dressed in Christmas clours.

While Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe turned Santa at the club’s Christmas party where he shared gifts to his teammate’s children.

Also, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was also seen to be in the festive mood by showing off his Christmas tree with presents wrapped up, and of course, displaying ​Champions League trophies in the background!

Below are some of the most prominent members of the footballing world celebrating Christmas:

