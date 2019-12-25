Fani-Kayode Reveals Four People Who Disturbed Buhari For Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that four people within President Muhammadu Buhari’s government piled pressure on him to ensure the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).

Sowore and Dasuki were both released from the Department of State Services custody on Tuesday, December 24.

Reacting to the development on his verified Twitter page, Fani-Kayode listed the four persons as Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi; the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

“I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released and eventually managed to convince Buhari.

“They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebral wing of the Buhari Govt. And I commend them,” he tweeted.

Sowore was arrested on August 3 over a nationwide protest, while Dasuki has been in detention since 2015.

Sowore, who was released temporarily after 124 days, was rearrested at a Federal High Court in Abuja less than 24 hours after.

Dasuki on his part has been in detention for over four years following allegations of corrupt practices while he served under former President Goodluck Jonathan as NSA. He was severally granted bail by the courts which were ignored by the Buhari government.