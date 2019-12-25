Multi award-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran, has announced that he would be taking a break from music and social media platforms until further notice

Sheeran made the announcement on his Instagram handle in Tuesday, December 24.

According to the talented singer, he has been working non-stop since the release of his hit album “Divide” in 2017.

He wrote; “hello all, going on another break again, the “Divide” era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now, it is all over it is time to go and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read, I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To my family and friends see you whenI see ya and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

Meanwhile, the singer recently bagged the title of British richest celebrity under the age of 30.

According to a list complied by Heat Magazine, the he topped with a fortune of £170 million, almost twice as much as his 2018 value.

Sheeran jumped from an estimated worth of £94 million in 2017 to £170 million.