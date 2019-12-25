Home » Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans

Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans

Christmas: 'We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry', Gov Ishaku Urges Nigerians

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba State/File Photo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba  on Tuesday called for peaceful coexistence among  Christians in Taraba and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Concise News reports.
In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed  by Bala Dan-Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ishaku praised the people of Taraba and security operatives deployed to the state, for working very hard to achieve peace.
Ishaku  reminded Christians to always remember the reason for the birth of Jesus Christ which is the remission of sins, and learn to tolerate and forgive one another.
“It is my hope that the love we share and expressed at Christmas through exchange of food, drinks and other forms of gifts on this unique occasion, will reinforce peace, unity and trust among the people in the state.
“I want to urge the people of Taraba  State to support government’s efforts toward building bridges of understanding across the various divides that still hinder unity among us today.
“We should show moderation as we make merry and remember to pray for unity and  against insecurity and all other vices that hinder peace and development in Taraba and in Nigeria,”
the statement said.

DPR Shuts Four Filling Stations In Taraba

In related news, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Taraba State has seal four filling stations for under dispensing of petroleum products.

DRP’s Head of Retails, Outlets and Marketing Department, Ibrahim Yakubu, disclosed this during a surveillance and enforcement operation on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

Yakubu explained that a total of 20 filling stations were visited during the operation as part of the mandate agency’s mandate during which the erring stations were caught.

He, however, called on residents and motorists in the state to avoid panic-buying of petroleum products.

The DPR official noted that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that marketers do not exhibit sharp practices that would adversely affect the public during and after the yuletide.

He observed that marketers in the state have tremendously complied with the rules and regulations governing the petroleum downstream sub-sector.

“The level of compliance here in Taraba is quite tremendous and we commend the marketers for cooperating with the DPR and not cheating unsuspecting members of the public,” said Yakubu.

He added, “If this stand by the marketers will be sustained, then I think DPR will fully rate marketers of the product at 100% compliance.”

The DPR official insisted that the agency would not relent in sanctioning any defaulting operator who intends to short-change the public at all times by under dispensing the product.

So far, the Taraba State Field Office of the DPR has sealed over 20 fuel stations in the year 2019 with some marketers deserting their fuel stations on sighting enforcement officials.

