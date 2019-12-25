Christmas: ‘We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry’, Gov Ishaku Urges Tarabans

DPR Shuts Four Filling Stations In Taraba
In related news, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Taraba State has seal four filling stations for under dispensing of petroleum products.
DRP’s Head of Retails, Outlets and Marketing Department, Ibrahim Yakubu, disclosed this during a surveillance and enforcement operation on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.
Yakubu explained that a total of 20 filling stations were visited during the operation as part of the mandate agency’s mandate during which the erring stations were caught.
He, however, called on residents and motorists in the state to avoid panic-buying of petroleum products.
The DPR official noted that the essence of the exercise was to ensure that marketers do not exhibit sharp practices that would adversely affect the public during and after the yuletide.
He observed that marketers in the state have tremendously complied with the rules and regulations governing the petroleum downstream sub-sector.
“The level of compliance here in Taraba is quite tremendous and we commend the marketers for cooperating with the DPR and not cheating unsuspecting members of the public,” said Yakubu.
He added, “If this stand by the marketers will be sustained, then I think DPR will fully rate marketers of the product at 100% compliance.”
The DPR official insisted that the agency would not relent in sanctioning any defaulting operator who intends to short-change the public at all times by under dispensing the product.
So far, the Taraba State Field Office of the DPR has sealed over 20 fuel stations in the year 2019 with some marketers deserting their fuel stations on sighting enforcement officials.
