Christmas: Sanwo-Olu Declares Free Bus In Lagos (See Designated Routes)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on Christmas Day.
Concise News understands that Sanwo-Olu’s free bus offer is to aid the mobility of the people on a day public transport is always a challenge to commuters. It is also aimed at encouraging vehicle owners to use public transport during the holiday and reduce congestion on the roads.
Primero Transport Services Limited (PTSL) and Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) are the two main bus operators in Lagos that will run services on their designated routes free of charge.
PTSL will run Ikorodu – TBS, Ikorodu – Oshodi, Yaba – Oyingbo and Ikorodu – Ikeja.
Governor Sanwo-Olu admonished Lagosians to celebrate in peaceful atmosphere.
