Christmas: Lawan, Omo-Agege Send Message To Nigerians

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says Christians and Nigerians should not forget the essence of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility. He lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy,” Lawan said in his goodwill message.

“These virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all Nigerians especially as we go through the challenges of nation-building and development.

“In the spirit of the season, we as a people and government must remember the weak and the most vulnerable in our midst and do the best we can to bring them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season.

“I wish you all journey mercies as you move around to share the season with family and loved ones and enjoin all to celebrate with moderation.”

As for his deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, he stressed the need for unity, urging Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, this is also a time for reflection and new resolve toward ensuring unity of purpose and facilitating giant strides forward,” he said.

“Christmas retells not only the story of the birth of Jesus Christ about 2,000 years ago; it also represents great faith , great hopes.”