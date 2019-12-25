Christmas Homage: Nigeria Has Had It Great In 2019 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said 2019 has been a great year for the country as he appreciated Nigerians for trusting his leadership.

Concise News reports that Buhari said this on Wednesday in Abuja as residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Mohammed Bello, paid him the traditional Christmas Day homage.

‘‘We thank God. It has been a very successful year, relative to the composition of this country, both politically and ethnically,’’ Buhari said.

He told the delegation: ‘‘You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them.’’

According to the Nigerian leader, ‘‘This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government.

‘‘But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do. But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

‘‘When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every State to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

‘‘What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathize with me.’’

Also, he reassured Nigerians that: ‘‘I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.’’