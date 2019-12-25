CAN Reacts To Release Of Dasuki, Sowore

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for ordering the release of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) and the leader of the Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News reports that CAN President Rev. Samson Ayokunle said this in a statement, describing the order as a Christmas gift to Nigerians and “ a New Dawn for our democracy”.

While the Nigerian government is prosecuting Dasuki for alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release of funds to the tune of N33.3 billion, Sowore is being prosecuted for alleged treason among other “offences.”

Dasuki had been in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) for four years despite meeting bail conditions on several occasions.

“We are very happy with the decision of the Federal Government to release the duo of former National Security Adviser (NSA) and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore as mandated by the Federal High Court, Abuja,” the statement read.

”We appreciate the Attorney -General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice for his intervention and counsel.

“The action of the government is commendable and it is a New Dawn for Democracy.

”As long as the Federal Government continues to respect the rule of law and the Constitution, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will continue to work with the government to ensure that there is peace and stability in the polity.

”We will not cease to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for a successful tenure of office.”