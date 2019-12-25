Budget Padding Not Illegal In Nigeria – Speaker

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Suleiman has noted that padding of a budget is not illegal contrary to belief.

Concise News understands that Suleiman said this on Tuesday while presenting the approved 2020 Appropriation Bill to Governor Bala Mohammed for assent.

According to him, budget padding is just a legislative adjustment to make sure there is fairness and equity for everyone within the budget.

“As legislators, when the governor presented the draft estimate of the budget, we studied the draft and in the process of working on the proposal, we made adjustments and moved some amounts to some other sectors, this is what some call as padding, anyway, padding is legal,” he said.

This is as he assured the governor that the House would continue to work with the executive in the implementation of the budget and other programmes.