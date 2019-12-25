Boko Haram Strikes Six To Death, Kidnaps Two Near Chibok

More than six persons have been killed as suspected Boko Haram insurgents struck at Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area of Borno State on Christmas Eve.
Concise News learned that two women were said to have been kidnapped with three persons injured in the attack, also.
According to the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, the incident on Christmas Day during a political meeting in Uba.
He told stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that “it is unfortunate that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kwaragilim village of Chibok local government area where 6 people were killed, 3 injured.”
On his part, the Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation Nuhu Clark said the wounded persons are responding to treatment at the Chibok General Hospital.
