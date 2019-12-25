Home » Basketball: NBBF Sends Message To FG On Intervention For Injured D’Tigress Star

Basketball: NBBF Sends Message To FG On Intervention For Injured D’Tigress Star

2018 League Most Valuable Player Akaraiwe injured her knee at the 2019 African Beach Games (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Sports)

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)has applauded the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare’s fatherly intervention toward sourcing  funds for injured D’Tigress player, Nkem Akaraiwe.

Concise News reports that NBBF President, Musa Kida in a statement in Lagos  on Wednesday,  described the 15,000 dollars intervention by the ministry Christmas gift which was well appreciated by the players, her fans and the federation.

This was in addition to the 10,000 dollars earlier received from Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta which was facilitated by the minister.

Akaraiwe who was a member of the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup team tore her Anterior Cruciate Ligament at the Beach Games in Cape Verde and had found it difficult raising funds for the needed surgery.

Kida said the gesture was a timely intervention and an indication that the Federal Government was responsive to the plight of its athletes.

“This will continue to encourage more Nigerians to strive for glory while representing the nation.

“We cannot thank the minister enough for coming through for one of our top basketball players who got injured on national duty.

“We are really grateful and elated that finally Akaraiwe can go for the surgery, recover on time and get back to the court.

“With enough funds raised, the First Bank Women Basketball Club’s player is expected to go for surgery in Dubai,” he said.

