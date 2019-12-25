Moments after rumors surfaced on the internet that Former BBNaija housemate, Bambam undergoes domestic violence in her marriage, she has debunked the claim.

Concise News reports that Instagram blogger, Cutie_julls had published a report that Teddy A beats Bambam, describing it as “annoying”

“It’s very true that Teddy A beats Bambam. It’s also very very worrying. Guys, 2020 new year resolutions, please don’t marry a man or a woman who abuses you just to prove a point to people you don’t even know.

“Beating was before wedding. and chances it that it won’t come back after Bambam delivers her baby is only in God’s hands. You can be rude etc to me but it doesn’t change the fact that we need to keep Bambam in our prayers”

Addressing the claims, Bambam, in a video warned the blogger to desist from spreading fake new about her marriage.

“My baby has never and would never hit me • We frown at domestic violence and would get to the bottom of these lies and deliberate attempts at defaming our character as a couple.”

#saynotodomesticviolence” she captioned the video.

Recall that the couple had their traditional marriage sometime in September and headed to Dubai for their destination wedding days ago.

Teddy A and BamBam, who met and began their relationship during Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ edition in 2018, first announced their engagement on Aug. 4.

Their colourful wedding was also a reunion for some of the ‘Double Wahala’ housemates who showed up with fashionable attires.