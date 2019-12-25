2023 Presidency: Top APC Chieftain Speaks On Party Imposing Buhari’s Successor

Chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) Waziri Bulama has quashed the possibility of the party imposing a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Concise News reports that Bulama, who served as deputy presidential campaign manager in the 2019 poll and is a strong contender for the position of APC National Secretary, said this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

“Our party is not one where leaders take a decision and impose,” Bulama said.

“So I believe at the right time the party will sit and decide and take a decision on this matter. I am not worried really. I am very comfortable and happy with the party. I am happy with what the party is doing in managing Nigeria.

“And I am also happy seeing all our colleagues doing their very best in managing ministries, agencies and departments of this country and delivering on our undertakings to make Nigeria work and work for the greater benefit of Nigerians.”

While speaking on his chances of emerging the National Secretary of the APC, he said, “I am a team player and the idea that I should even aspire to National Secretary of the party was consensus amongst many stakeholders of the party that I should run.

“In fact, I ran in the last convention in 2018 and I stepped down for Mai Mala. And subsequently, I was appointed into the presidential campaign council.

“After the presidential campaign, we had options to pick other assignments to contribute our quarter to the management of government in our country.

“But most of my colleagues felt that, look we should renew our aspiration to be in the party, to help our leaders, to organise and manage things in the party and administer the party in line with the expectations of members.

““I am very comfortable at the moment with the endorsements I have received.

“Most of the stakeholders, groups, the forum of state chairmen to Buhari Support Organisation to Presidential Support Committee to National Coalition of Buhari Support Group; NCBSG and most governors and ministers have endorsed us.

“So, I believe the delay in taking a decision is largely because our party relies on due process and extensive consultation before taking a decision.”