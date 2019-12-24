Why We Have Not Rescued Leah Sharibu – Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said Leah Sharibu had not been rescued because troops were cautious not to put her and other captives in greater danger.

Spokesman of the DHQ, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this while responding to an appeal from some Christian leaders for the rescue of the girl during a press conference in Abuja.

Sharibu is one of the 109 schoolgirls abducted on February 19, 2018, by the Boko Haram insurgents at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

Others were freed but Sharibu was held back by the insurgents for allegedly refusing to denounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.

Concise News reports that Christian leaders in the North under the aegis of the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) had on Sunday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to secure her freedom as Christmas gift

But Gen. Nwachukwu assured that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were working tirelessly to ensure that Sharibu and other persons still in Boko Haram captivity were rescued alive.

He said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have been treading cautiously because these people are all in the hands of terrorists and any reckless move may result in their annihilation by the terrorists just to ward off the troops. It is a very complex and risky operation but the troops are working day and night to ensure that they are rescued.”

Nwachukwu also dismissed claims that some parts of Nigeria are under the control of Boko Haram terrorists or the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“Boko Haram is not holding any territory, any itch of our territory in this country. I want to make it very clear that Boko Haram and ISWAP have been decimated. They have been depleted and been pushed into what we call the tumbles,” he stated.

The defence spokesman said the tumbles comprise “the islands between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.”