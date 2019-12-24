Why Samklef Called Out Wole Soyinka, Political Activists.

Music producer, Samuel Oguachuba better known as Samklef has slammed Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka alongside some political activists who came during the 2011 Occupy Nigeria protest.

Concise News reports that Soyinka and others protested against Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Samklef, in a tweet, alleged that the Nobel Laureate and others are afraid of organising protest again Buhari’s administration.

Sharing a photo of the protest which showed Wole Soyinka’s face vividly, the music producer wrote “Where all this wash wash men. They all came out during the time of good luck Jonathan. But today they keep quiet dem dey fear 2 ? yeye occupy”

In another news, Samklef recently blasted Nigerian leaders over their “failure to work on stable power supply” in the country.

He said the leaders, despite traveling out to other countries and seeing how developed they are, have refused to work on the growth of theirs.

The music producer had taken to his Twitter handle to greet his fans who were surprised at the lateness of his greetings.

A fan reacted, asking if he was not in Nigeria and Samklef responded saying he was out of the country where there is 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.

The producer further slammed Nigerian leaders saying “Some place where there is 24 hours light.. our leaders always comes here 2 but go back to Nigeria with a blocked brain”