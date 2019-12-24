What Nigerians Say About FG’s Order For Release Of Dasuki, Sowore

As news filtered in on Tuesday that the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore be freed by the Department of State Services (DSS), citizens on social media have been reacting to this.

Concise News understands that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave the directive in Abuja.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja at press time..

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

While many Nigerians are delighted with this news, others still do not have full confidence in the government headed by Muhammadu Buhari.

See some reactions below:

I am delighted to hear that the Federal Government, through Attorney General Malami, has ordered the release of Col. Sambo Dasuki and @YeleSowore. That is the way to GO!!! Thanks be to God! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 24, 2019

As we welcome the “political” release order on Dasuki and Sowore, the focus must now shift from “release from detention” to true freedom. Part of Sowore’s bail conditions says he cannot leave Abuja, must surrender his passport and cannot SPEAK to the press. No true freedom yet. — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) December 24, 2019

At the end of the day, @adeyanjudeji and all those who protested and were attacked yesterday are the winners. The Tyrant has now ordered the release of Sowore and Dasuki! #TyrantBuhari — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) December 24, 2019

Well, better late than never. Glad tidings to the families of Dasuki and Sowore. I hope the Federal Government will begin to set a good example of adhering to the rule of law, that way, citizens will be compelled to respect law and order. pic.twitter.com/mHy5VnLjop — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 24, 2019

I am glad that the Federal Government has ordered the release of Dasuki and Sowore. I hope that those that attacked some of us for insisting that the rule of law must prevail will now have a rethink. Importantly, I hope that the DSS will immediately comply. https://t.co/RylFcjKi5U — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) December 24, 2019

Order on the release of Sowore and Sambo Dasuki, great steps towards deepening the rule of law and obedience of court orders. Congratulations to my friend and brother @MalamiSan — Nsima Ekere (@NsimaUEkere) December 24, 2019

I cautiously celebrate the announcement that the FG has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) from illegal detention by the DSS. My cautious approach is based on the diabolical precedents of this tyrannical Buhari government. Plus …. — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) December 24, 2019

Watch Buharists that swore that keeping Dasuki and Sowore in detention was the best thing for this nation. Same Buharists will soon start hailing Buhari for releasing Dasuki. — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@emmaikumeh) December 24, 2019

Here are the terms of Bail Granted Col. Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, for those of you running your mouth, better tell them not to flaunt their Bail Conditions, Buhari Government won’t hold back. PRESS STATEMENT RELEASE OF COL. SAMBO DASUKI (RTD.) AND OMOYELE SOWORE pic.twitter.com/i4EdM0OdfI — Mu’awiyyah Muye (@MP_Muye) December 24, 2019