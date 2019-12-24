Home » What Nigerians Are Saying About FG’s Order To Release Dasuki, Sowore

What Nigerians Are Saying About FG’s Order To Release Dasuki, Sowore

Dasuki and Sowore (left) ordered to be freed (Photo Courtesy: Ahmad Salkida/Twitter)

As news filtered in on Tuesday that the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that the duo of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore be freed, citizens on social media have been reacting to the development.

Concise News understands that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave the directive in Abuja.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

While many Nigerians are delighted with news, others still do not have full confidence in the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

See some reactions below:

