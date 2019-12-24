What Buhari Did After Attack On Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Residence

President Muhammadu Buhari has called former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathise with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke country residence in Bayelsa state.

Concise News reports that Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

In the telephone conversation, Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the president condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

Buhari said the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country would continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.

APC Reacts

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on the Otuoke country home of former President Jonathan.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

Issa-Onilu said: “Following reports that gunmen attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, APC demands from security and intelligence agencies a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.

“The APC joins other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack.

“The Party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery,” he said.