What Atiku Told Christians Ahead Of Christmas Celebration

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former PDP presidential candidate urges Nigerians, notably the Christian community, to be thankful to God that the Christmas festivities, heralding the birth of Jesus Christ, have come again.

He urged Nigerians to allow Love and Hope to be their guiding principle as they mark the festivities.

Atiku adde that Love is the conqueror of all things, including the challenges and tribulations that befell many people during the year and that having come thus far to celebrate Christmas, HOPE should remain the watchword of the faithful that the future would be better.

He said that Christians should celebrate with all their heart and extend their joy to all their neighbours including their fellow countrymen.

He added that going by all that happened in the course of the year, it is only Love, Hope and expectations of a better future that can hold Nigeria and all mankind together.